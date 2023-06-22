Amul Girl's 'Father' Is No More: The Man Who Created The 'Utterly Butterly' Campaign And Changed The 'Boring Image'

Amul Butter Story: The "utterly butterly" Amul girl inventor, Sylvester daCunha, passed away late on Tuesday in Mumbai. With valuable suggestions from India's milkman, Dr. Verghese Kurian, the head of DaCunha Associates, turned the Amul girl into a household name. However, very few people are aware of DaCunha's personality. The Amul 'Utterly Butterly' Girl was created by daCunha and his art director, Eustace Fernandes. In 2016, the campaign turned 50. The 'boring image' that had previously been employed for the butter brand was changed by DaCunha. A girl who would walk her way into the Indian kitchen and the homemaker's heart was the goal.

DaCunha began his career as a writer at an ASP agency that employed some of the biggest stars in the advertising industry, including Pralhad Kakkar, Shyam Benegal, and Usha Katrak. He was hailed as one of the first and last brave advertising men. Amul Butter was one of the select accounts that DaCunha carried with him when he left ASP. While he never wavered about the caliber of the work his team members produced, he also made sure that they were treated with respect.

Since Da Cunha possessed both creativity and bravery, he frequently faced controversies as a result of his advertising campaigns. Amul ran an advertising campaign in 2001 during the strike at Indian Airlines. However, the campaign was unsuccessful because Indian Airlines threatened to stop serving Amul butter to its passengers. Ganesh Chaturthi always featured inventive advertisements. When Amul ran a commercial that read, "Ganpati Bappa More Ghya (take more Ganpati Bappa)," the Shiv Sena party reacted angrily and compelled the company to delete the advertisement. Both Amul and DaCunha frequently got into difficulties with their advertisements, which included things like mocking Suresh Kalmadi and making fun of Mamata Banerjee.

For many years, Amul has been known for its clever and ironic marketing advertisements. The first of these advertisements spoofing the Hare Krishna movement appeared in 1969, with the caption "Hurry Amul, Hurry Hurry" originating from the Amul design team. In a social media post, Pavan Singh, General Manager-Marketing at Amul India, paid respect to the adman.

With Da Cunha's humorous one-liners on current concerns, both political and otherwise, the Amul mascot has become a rage across the nation. Amul's mascot is loved by millions of people all around the country because of his signature polka-dot outfit, blue hair pulled back in a ponytail, and lovely pink cheeks.