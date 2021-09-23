An exclusive chat with Dipal Patrawala, the name added to the top Women leaders

Almost ⅓ of the entrepreneurial endeavors around the world are owned and governed by women entrepreneurs. With the increasing influence of liberalism and democracy, more and more women are getting access to better education and life opportunities. One such woman who can testify this is Dipal Patrawala, a businesswoman who has created a stride in the domain of Network/Chain Marketing. It is in the open for everyone to see Women-centric businesses play a crucial role in our countries growth and their contribution is getting higher with every passing day. They are creating new employment opportunities and inspiring other women all at once.

The Indian Government has always been aware of the potential its women carry within them. In India, women entrepreneurship is supported by several incentives and schemes so that Indian businesswomen witness and sustain their growth. As a result, today, more women with small incomes aim to become successful entrepreneurs. Dipal Patrawala, a dynamic entrepreneur, is a role model for all those Indian women who aspire to achieve new heights in their lives.

Dipal Patrawala’s incredible journey to the Mercedes Benz

Belonging from a small region of Gujarat, Dipal Partrawala had not been familiar with cars except her uncle’s old white ambassador before she moved to Lonavala. She has always dreamt of riding her own Mercedes and that was the dream that never allowed her to sleep. At the same time, Dipal Patrawala always prioritizes her family as she considers her family to be the source of all her power. So, she decided to dive into the realm of network marketing with her aim to win a Mercedes Benz one day.

People used to make fun of her because of her dream. But, she refused to give up as she believed these hurdles and taunts are the gateway towards success that is going to come in the near future. She started working hard along with her husband, Nilesh Patrawala, for 13 years. After joining Vestige, she is now a proud owner of Mercedes Benz within only 13 months. She has proved to the world that if you can dream it then you can definitely achieve it. Working with Vestige allows her to work independently, without having to worry about strict working hours. She has become a living example of how to make money and achieve dreams without compromising on your family. Doing the same, she has laid a firm foundation for women to empower themselves and stand on the grounds of self-confidence even when society turns against them for chasing their dreams.

An Inspiration for All Women

Most of the Indian entrepreneurs are married. Dipal Patrawala acknowledges the challenges Indian women have to face both as a housewife and a businesswoman. Her growth from a housewife to a successful businesswoman has created history in itself. With her simplicity and passion for network marketing, she tries to empower every woman who strives for success balancing both family and business. She believes in working hard but also emphasizes enjoying life to the fullest.

Depal promotes balanced family life and a healthy lifestyle. This approach makes her special and iconic in the world of entrepreneurs. Her mantra to success is: Dream big to get big. Not only is she successfully managing the business affairs but she is even inspiring a lot of women across India to stand-up and follow their dreams. She emphasises on Women Empowerment as she, from the depth of her heart, believes that if a society has to move forward then it’s not possible without Women being the driving force.

A large number of women enter the business market with less education and no experience. Envisioning to create a revolutionary entrepreneurship ecosystem, she wants an environment where everyone can join, learn, improve, and grow with no one trying to pull the other one down.

