DRUG TRAFFICKING

Anantnag Police Seize Rs.1.6 Crore Worth Of Properties Linked To Drug Traffickers Under NDPS Act

The Police Station Aishmuqam froze assets belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger, son of Mohammad Sadiq Ahanger, a resident of Hapatnaar Aishmuqam. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police have attached properties worth Rs.1.6 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. 

The Police Station Aishmuqam froze assets belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger, son of Mohammad Sadiq Ahanger, a resident of Hapatnaar Aishmuqam.

The seized properties, including a double-storey concrete building and a concrete shop, are valued at approximately Rs. 1.3 crore. Ahanger is currently implicated in several narcotics-related offenses, and the action aims to disrupt his illegal operations.

Similarly, the Police Station Anantnag attached a double-storey building with six concrete shops in Sadoora, owned by Bashir Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir. Mir, a habitual offender involved in multiple narcotics cases, has assets worth Rs.30 lakh seized.

These actions highlight the Anantnag Police's aggressive approach to tackling the drug menace by not only targeting offenders but also freezing their assets, thereby dismantling the economic foundation of illegal drug trafficking.

 

