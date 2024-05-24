Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Election: Security Tightened in 4 J&K Districts Ahead Of Polling

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir's four districts of Anantnag, Shopian, Rajouri, and Poonch ahead of the polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. The Line of Control (LoC) areas of Poonch and Rajouri, which are part of the Anantnag constituency, are receiving special attention. Security forces have increased their presence in the region, more security personnel have been deployed for area dominance in hilly terrain, checkpoints have been increased, and critical installations are constantly monitored.

Several security agencies, including the Army, Police, CRPF, and BSF, are working together to ensure a strong security arrangement. Troops along the LoC have been placed on high alert in anticipation of potential threats, and emergency plans have been developed for all border polling stations. Senior officials, including DGP R R Swain and other top officers, conducted a ground-level assessment to monitor security measures.



The polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency was originally set for May 7, but was rescheduled for May 25 due to inclement weather and requests from several political parties. Security measures are being strengthened to ensure that Anantnag and Rajouri residents can vote safely.

All EVMs and polling staff have arrived at the designated polling stations, under tight security, to ensure that voting begins at 7 a.m. at each polling station throughout the constituency. In the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 18.36 lakh voters from the 03 Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat will decide the fate of 20 candidates.

According to data provided by the Chief Electoral Officer's office, there are 18, 36,576 registered voters in the five districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, District Shopian (36- Zainanpora), and Rajouri of the parliamentary constituency, including 9,33,647 male voters, 9,02,902 female voters, and 27 third gender voters.



The Election Commission has established 2,338 polling stations, including 19 border polling stations. Each polling station will have four election staff, including the presiding officer. More than 9,000 polling staff, including reserves, will be on duty. There will be 17 polling stations for women (known as pink polling stations) and 15 for people with special needs.



All necessary arrangements, including security, have been made for a smooth poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency. In the last two days, Kashmir has seen record-breaking voting. All previous records had been broken. Given this, many people are expected to vote in this constituency as well.

