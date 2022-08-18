A rare ancient idol of Lord Vishnu has been unearthed during excavation in the temple premises in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The news of the discovery of an old Vishnu idol in the temple spread like wildfire in the village. What was then, a huge crowd of devotees started walking towards the temple. Gradually, the crowd of devotees started gathering in the temple to see the idol. The idol has been kept safe in the Shri Ram Janaki temple of the village.

According to the information, there is a small ancient Hanuman temple in the forests of Patara village under Kurara development block area of ​​Hamirpur district. The villagers were rebuilding this temple. Meanwhile, during the excavation, the workers found the idol of God. When the idol was taken out and washed, it was found that it is an idol of Lord Vishnu. According to the village head of Patara Chanda Devi, a very ancient temple of Bajrangbali is being constructed outside the village. Excavation work was going on in this temple premises on Wednesday. During this, a very ancient and rare idol of Lord Vishnu came out from inside the earth, which the villagers have installed in the temple. The information about the finding of the idol has been given to the Archaeological Department.

The height of the statue is said to be about one meter and its width is half a meter. The Archaeological Department will investigate the antiquity of this rare statue, only then it will be known how old the idol is. Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees is increasing for the darshan of Lord Vishnu.