close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Yoga Day

Andaman and Nicobar Command celebrates International Yoga Day with Sadhguru

The yoga sessions were conducted in various clusters over Thursday and Friday at Birchgunj, Minnie Bay and INS Utkrosh.

Andaman and Nicobar Command celebrates International Yoga Day with Sadhguru
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@SadhguruJV

The Andaman and Nicobar Command joined hands with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, to celebrate the International Yoga Day. Officers and families of the Andaman and Nicobar Command joined Sadhguru to perform yoga asanas.

According to a release by the Indian Navy, the yoga sessions were conducted in various clusters over Thursday and Friday at Birchgunj, Minnie Bay and INS Utkrosh.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday, Sadhguru led the yoga session on board Floating Dock of Indian Navy – FDN-2.

Vice Admiral Bimal Verma, the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, along with senior officers, personnel and families of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard participated in the event. During both the days, more than 800 personnel and their families were expected to participate.

The yoga instructors for the events were trained in Ayush protocol at a camp organised at Minnie Bay from June 10 to June 16.

Sadhguru arrived in Port Blair for the event on Thursday and is expected to leave on Saturday.

A press statement released before the event had said, “Discussions during the interaction will cover a range of issues including personal and professional challenges that men and women in uniform face in the line of duty and how yoga can provide much needed balance and vigour that will empower the Armed Forces to perform at peak efficiency in times of peace and conflict.”

Ahead of the event, Sadhguru had said, “Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of nation’s most desolate and vulnerable terrains. The effort of the military’s tri service command to guard the nation’s sovereignty is truly invaluable. It is paramount to equip these soldiers with yogic tools for transformation.”

Tags:
International Yoga DayAndaman and Nicobar CommandSadhguru
Next
Story

Motto of Yoga is peace, prosperity and harmony, says PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi

Must Watch

PT12M56S

International Yoga Day: PM Modi leads celebrations in Ranchi