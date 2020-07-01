हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rolls out 1,088 ambulances in Vijayawada shortly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag-off a fleet of 1,088 vehicles of 108 and 104 ambulances on Wednesday (July 1). These will be equipped with modern life support systems to provide quick and better medical attention.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rolls out 1,088 ambulances in Vijayawada shortly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag-off a fleet of 1,088 vehicles of 108 and 104 ambulances on Wednesday (July 1). These will be equipped with modern life support systems to provide quick and better medical attention.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM, ANdhra pradesh ambulances,

For the first time, 26 neo-natal ambulances are also going to be inducted into the fleet of 412 new 108 ambulances, in which 104 of them are advanced life support vehicles and 282 are basic life support vehicles. 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM, ANdhra pradesh ambulances,

Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ambulances are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for delivery. The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper health care monitoring by doctors.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM, ANdhra pradesh ambulances,

In addition to these, 676 Mobile Medical Units (MMU) of 104 emergency services will be also introduced to cater to the interior and remote villages.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM, ANdhra pradesh ambulances,

Through these vehicles, 20 types of medical services including all screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases will be provided. In all, 744 doctors will be made available for these services and they will visit every village once in each month to offer medical services.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM, ANdhra pradesh ambulances,

The State government has taken up this initiative with a total budget of Rs 201 crore. 

 

Tags:
YS Jagan Mohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh CMAndhra pradesh ambulances
Next
Story

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to not keep Lord Ganesh idol in 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
  • 5,85,493Confirmed
  • 17,400Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,04,24,992Confirmed
  • 5,09,706Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M4S

India and world steps up to boycott China