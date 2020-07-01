Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rolls out 1,088 ambulances in Vijayawada shortly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag-off a fleet of 1,088 vehicles of 108 and 104 ambulances on Wednesday (July 1). These will be equipped with modern life support systems to provide quick and better medical attention.

For the first time, 26 neo-natal ambulances are also going to be inducted into the fleet of 412 new 108 ambulances, in which 104 of them are advanced life support vehicles and 282 are basic life support vehicles.

Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ambulances are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for delivery. The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper health care monitoring by doctors.

In addition to these, 676 Mobile Medical Units (MMU) of 104 emergency services will be also introduced to cater to the interior and remote villages.

Through these vehicles, 20 types of medical services including all screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases will be provided. In all, 744 doctors will be made available for these services and they will visit every village once in each month to offer medical services.

The State government has taken up this initiative with a total budget of Rs 201 crore.