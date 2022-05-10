हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders arrest of his cousin in extortion case

YS Konda Reddy, cousin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy threatened SRK constructions owners and demanded a bribe to allow the continuation of work

Image credit: Twitter

Kadapa: The police arrested ruling YSRCP leader and cousin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for demanding a bribe from the owners of one SRK constructions in Chakrayapet Mandal in the district. The accused, YS Konda Reddy, is the YSR Congress party incharge of the Chakrayapet Mandal of the YSR district and cousin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Kadapa district superintendent of police KKN Anburajan informed that SRK Constructions was awarded a tender for the construction of roads between Vempalle and Rayachoti. The works have been in progress for several months now.

On May 5, accused YS Konda Reddy, a resident of Pulivendula town, threatened SRK constructions owners and demanded a bribe to allow the continuation of work. He also threatened that the ongoing works would be stopped using his ''influence in the government.''

Following the complaint lodged by the victims in Chakrayapet Mandal police station, the police registered the case. During the investigation, police found YS Konda Reddy guilty of threatening contractors, and was arrested subsequently.

The SP urged the people to make use of the number 14400 or 100 to lodge complaints if they were threatened and were extorted money by anyone in the name of work.

Tags:
