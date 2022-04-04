Andhra Pradesh government shuffles IAS, IPS officers ahead of the launch of 13 new districts today

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh will now have 13 new districts, taking the total number of districts in the state to 26, informed a gazette notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday (April 2, 2022) night.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government also reshuffled IAS and IPS officers, and appointed collectors and Superintendents of Police to the newly-created districts.

The state government informed that all the new districts would come into being from today (April 4, 2022).

Earlier, in January, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.

According to the officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister will launch district portals and handbooks to make it possible for people to understand the new districts.

Here's complete list of 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh:

Manyam district is carved out of Vizianagaram district

Anakapalli district is carved out of Visakhapatnam district

Alluri Sitarama Raju is carved out of Visakhapatnam district

Kakinada is carved out of East Godavari district

Konaseema is carved out of East Godavari district

Eluru is carved out of West Godavari district

Palnadu is carved out of Guntur district

Bapatla is carved out of Guntur district

Nandyal is carved out of Kurnool district

Sri Satya Sai district is carved out of Anantapur

Sri Balaji is carved out of Chittoor district

Annamaya is carved out of Kadapa district

N T Rama Rao district carved out of the existing Krishna district.

Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency as a district.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

(With agency inputs)

