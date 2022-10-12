Andhra Pradesh shops big on technology at Amazon India Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE with over 2000 new launches Great Deals, and Savings, New Launches from Top Brands

Gaming & Business laptops, headphones, speakers, camera accessories, security & surveillance, and video equipment most popular purchases in Andhra Pradesh on Amazon.in

Amazon.in sees double-digit growth YOY of customers upgrading their electronic devices this festive season

Visakhapatnam: Amazon India today announced Visakhapatnam as one of the top-performing cities when it comes to the demand for high-end gaming and business laptops, audio products and cameras, among others during The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 (AGIF). Amazon GIF 2022, commenced on September 23 and brings a host of attractive deals on the widest selection of products from leading brands across categories like smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen, groceries, and more. Check out all the deals here.

Akshay Ahuja, Director, Amazon India - Consumer Electronics, Personal Computing & Large Appliances said, “We continue to receive great traction from customers in Andhra Pradesh and would like to thank them for the overwhelming response. Customers from the region have been shopping for technology products including laptops, cameras, and audio equipment. We will sustain the momentum during the Great Indian Festival and help sellers, brands and customers find celebrations as we head into the heart of the festive period.”

This year, Amazon.in has observed new trends across regions and is expecting a positive response from customers. Here are some consumer trends observed in the state of Andhra Pradesh

-Customers are preferring shopping for premium technology products like Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Truly Wireless earphones, wired & wireless speakers, Bluetooth speakers & Soundbars on Amazon.in in Visakhapatnam

-Mid-segment smartphones (10-20k) were preferred by smartphone buyers & 5G smartphones saw a strong uptake alongside customers showing a preference for mid-tier to premium smartphones. Apple, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and iQOO are preferred brands when buying smartphones.

- Brands preferred by Andhra Pradesh consumers include Apple, HP, Lenovo, Dell, MSI, Acer, ASUS, Xiaomi, and Honor for laptops. Whereas audiophiles shopped from brands such BoAt, Sony, Zebronics and Boult audio.

During the Great Indian Festival, Customers can enjoy never-seen-before deals on a wide selection of products from lakhs of Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) and local stores. AGIF 2022 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

Customers can directly interact with experts who showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real time and offer limited-time deals as a part of an initiative called Amazon Live. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make informed purchase decisions. We also have live streams where customers can avail LIVE-only discounts.

Customers shopping during Amazon Great Indian Festival can save more with a 10% Instant Discount on Citibank, RBL, OneCard and Rupay credit & debit Cards, along with convenient EMI options. They can also benefit from with no-Cost EMI available on leading credit & debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later. Customers can also enjoy festive offers including up to Rs.1000 back on the purchase of Digital Gold and up to 10% cash back on the purchase of Amazon Pay Gift Cards. Additionally, to make festive shopping easy and more rewarding, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to INR 2,500 as a welcome offer*, and customers opting for Amazon Pay Later (for the first time) will get rewards up to INR 600 and up to INR 60,000 instant credit (basis eligibility).

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility for this article.)