Anerood Jugnauth's demise: India to observe national day of mourning on June 5

New Delhi: India will observe national day of mourning on Saturday, June 5, as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of the mourning throughout the country and there will be no official entertainment.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State Mourning tomorrow throughout India,” government said in a statement.

Anerood Jugnauth, who was a key figure in Mauritius, had served as the country's President and Prime minister many times and has been credited for country's economic success.

Indian origin Jugnauth has been honored by India with Padma Vibhushan and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. Jugnauth's grandfather had migrated to the country from Bihar.

In a strong show of solidarity, India's top leadership - President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had condoled his death.

Tweeting about him, President Kovind called him a "global statesman, a visionary leader" and recalled his "landmark contributions to India- Mauritius relations".

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. A global statesman, a visionary leader, a Padma Vibhushan and an extraordinary friend of India, his landmark contributions to India- Mauritius relations will always be remembered. Om Shanti. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 4, 2021

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi called Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to convey condolences for the demise of his father Anerood Jugnauth. During the telephonic conversation, PM recalled, his long public life in the country and highlighted the "deep respect" he enjoyed in India.

Padma Vibhushan Sir Anerood Jugnauth, a tall leader & statesman, was the architect of modern Mauritius. A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy. Condolences to his family & the people of Mauritius. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/CktEnK4XMn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

A PMO statement said, "Prime Minister appreciated the seminal role he played in the evolution of India's very special friendship with Mauritius" with both leaders committing "themselves to further strengthening and deepening of the special bilateral relationship, in commemoration of Sir Anerood's abiding legacy."

EAM in his message on Twitter called Jugnauth a "towering leader and a special friend of India.”

Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President & Prime Minister of Mauritius. A towering leader and a special friend of India. Still recall his warmth and graciousness the last time I called on him. pic.twitter.com/w6WC4XWjq2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 3, 2021

Back in 2018, Mauritian national flags were flown at half-mast in the country as a tribute to India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after his death. PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had even written a letter to PM Modi back then calling Vajpayee a "man who stood tall not only for India but also for Mauritius".

Live TV