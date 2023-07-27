‘Anju Mar Gayi Humare Liye’: Family of Rajasthan Woman Amid Reports Of Her Marriage With Pakistani Friend

Gwalior: Gaya Prasad Thomas, the father of Anju, a married Rajasthani woman who travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah and reportedly got married to him, has expressed his sorrow and sheer disappointment at his daughter’s actions. “She is as good as dead for the family. She has no right to come back to India. If she returns, then she has to face strict punishment. What she did is wrong and people who do that deserve punishment,” Gaya Prasad Thomas said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Anju, a married Indian woman, grabbed the media spotlight after she travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married her Facebook friend there on Tuesday. Further, talking about the same, Thomas said that Anju has no right to take her two children.

“India is a respectable country and I’m ashamed of what she did and apologised to the government. He added that she doesn’t have any right to take her two children. Don’t let her touch them,” he said. Urging to the government of India, he said, “Her action and name are a taint on us therefore I requested to remove my name from my daughter’s name.”



#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh | Gaya Prasad, father of Anju who travelled to Pakistan says, "We don't have any relations with her (Anju). The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her...I had never imagined that my daughter can do something like this...What she has… pic.twitter.com/aN0YvI8RpM — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

In a rerun of Seema Haider's case, Anju, who hails from Rajasthan, allegedly crossed over to Pakistan to meet her lover. The woman is a resident of Bhiwadi and married with two kids. However, unlike Seema, Anju was granted entry into Pakistan by the authorities on the basis of a visa.

Anju’s husband - Arvind Kumar said that before leaving, his wife told him that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. "I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why she went to Lahore and how she got the visa and other stuff. She informed me that she will return within two to three days," Kumar said while speaking to ANI. Rajasthan Police took cognizance of the matter and initiated a preliminary investigation.

As per Bhiwadi ASP Sujit Shankar, prima facie indicates that it is a matter of love affair. The police official also added that action will be taken against Anju if any fake document is used to cross the border. “Prima facie, this can be a matter of love affair, but we can't say anything until concrete evidence is found. We will not take any formal investigation since no complaint has been received. There are acts like the Passport Act and others, action can be taken against her if any fake document has been used to cross over. All angles will be investigated if necessary," the police official said.

#WATCH | Bhiwadi ASP Sujit Shankar, says "According to the preliminary investigation, we got to know that this woman, Anju was in touch with a Pakistan-based man for 2-3 years through Facebook, and WhatsApp. She informed her family members that she is travelling to Amritsar but… pic.twitter.com/v15Sw1XV2o — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

Video Of Anju Having Dinner With Nasrullah In Pakistan Surfaces

A video of Anju having Nasrullah and others having dinner has surfaced online. The purported video has been shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter. However, Zee Media could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Anju-Nasrullah's case is being compared with the Seema Haider-Sachin Meena love story where Seema, a Pakistani woman, entered India illegally to live with her lover Sachin in Greater Noida. While Seema entered India without a visa via Nepal, Anju entered Pakistan with a valid visa. The Pakistani national Seema Haidar claimed to have met her Indian lover over the popular online game PUBG.