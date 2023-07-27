trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641237
NewsIndia
ANJU-NASRULLAH WEDDING

‘Anju Mar Gayi Humare Liye’: Family of Rajasthan Woman Amid Reports Of Her Marriage With Pakistani Friend

Anju-Nasrullah Wedding: Anju, a married Rajasthani woman who travelled to Pakistan, has reportedly married her Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah.

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 04:03 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

‘Anju Mar Gayi Humare Liye’: Family of Rajasthan Woman Amid Reports Of Her Marriage With Pakistani Friend

Gwalior: Gaya Prasad Thomas, the father of Anju, a married Rajasthani woman who travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah and reportedly got married to him, has expressed his sorrow and sheer disappointment at his daughter’s actions. “She is as good as dead for the family. She has no right to come back to India. If she returns, then she has to face strict punishment. What she did is wrong and people who do that deserve punishment,” Gaya Prasad Thomas said while speaking to the news agency ANI. 

Anju, a married Indian woman, grabbed the media spotlight after she travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married her Facebook friend there on Tuesday. Further, talking about the same, Thomas said that Anju has no right to take her two children.

“India is a respectable country and I’m ashamed of what she did and apologised to the government. He added that she doesn’t have any right to take her two children. Don’t let her touch them,” he said. Urging to the government of India, he said, “Her action and name are a taint on us therefore I requested to remove my name from my daughter’s name.”

cre Trending Stories

 

 

In a rerun of Seema Haider's case, Anju, who hails from Rajasthan, allegedly crossed over to Pakistan to meet her lover. The woman is a resident of Bhiwadi and married with two kids. However, unlike Seema, Anju was granted entry into Pakistan by the authorities on the basis of a visa.

"We don't have any relations with her (Anju). The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her. I had never imagined that my daughter could do something like this. What she has done is very shameful," said Gaya Prasad earlier. 

Anju’s husband - Arvind Kumar said that before leaving, his wife told him that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. "I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why she went to Lahore and how she got the visa and other stuff. She informed me that she will return within two to three days," Kumar said while speaking to ANI. Rajasthan Police took cognizance of the matter and initiated a preliminary investigation.

As per Bhiwadi ASP Sujit Shankar, prima facie indicates that it is a matter of love affair. The police official also added that action will be taken against Anju if any fake document is used to cross the border. “Prima facie, this can be a matter of love affair, but we can't say anything until concrete evidence is found. We will not take any formal investigation since no complaint has been received. There are acts like the Passport Act and others, action can be taken against her if any fake document has been used to cross over. All angles will be investigated if necessary," the police official said.

 

 

Video Of Anju Having Dinner With Nasrullah In Pakistan Surfaces

 

A video of Anju having Nasrullah and others having dinner has surfaced online. The purported video has been shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter. However, Zee Media could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

 

 

Anju-Nasrullah's case is being compared with the Seema Haider-Sachin Meena love story where Seema, a Pakistani woman, entered India illegally to live with her lover Sachin in Greater Noida. While Seema entered India without a visa via Nepal, Anju entered Pakistan with a valid visa. The Pakistani national Seema Haidar claimed to have met her Indian lover over the popular online game PUBG.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona