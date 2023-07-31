Anju-Nasrullah Wedding: Was Rajasthan Woman Brainwashed by Pakistan's ISI? MP Police To Probe 'Conspiracy' Angle

Bhopal: The sensational wedding of Anju, a 34-year-old Indian mother of two children, to her Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah in a remote village in Pakistan, has left the nation stunned. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has now directed the state's police to probe the potential involvement of an "international conspiracy" in the entire affair.

Anju-Nasrullah Marriage Under Scanner





Anju, formerly from Rajasthan, converted to Islam and adopted the name Fatima after marrying her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah on July 25. Nasrullah, who hails from the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lives with his family.

Gifts And Land Plot For Anju After Her Conversion To Islam

The wedding took an astonishing turn when Anju received substantial monetary gifts and even a piece of land as tokens of appreciation for embracing the new religion. The couple had initially connected on Facebook back in 2019.

Adding to the intrigue, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Anju and Nasrullah at their residence. During the visit, he presented Anju with an undisclosed amount of money in the form of a cheque and a land document, further deepening the mystery surrounding the situation.

Anju's father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, who resides in Bouna village near Tekanpur town in MP's Gwalior district, expressed deep distress, claiming that his daughter has become "as good as dead" to the family. The sudden disappearance of Anju, leaving behind her children and husband, has left her family in utter shock.

MP Govt Orders Special Investigation Into The Baffling Episode

MP Home Minister Mishra has directed the state's special branch of police to meticulously examine the case, raising suspicions of a potential international conspiracy. The matter has garnered significant attention, especially since it is linked to the Gwalior district.

While speculations abound, Anju's father vehemently rejected any suggestions of sinister involvement, dismissing the idea that the proximity of his village to a major unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tekanpur town might be related to the incident.

He described his daughter as "mentally disturbed" and "eccentric," leading to further complexity surrounding the perplexing situation. As investigations begin into this mysterious cross-border marriage, the authorities and the public remain captivated by the unfolding enigma surrounding Anju-Nasrullah's wedding.