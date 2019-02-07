Anna Hazare warns of 'maun-vrat' if Union Agriculture Ministry does not write to him

MUMBAI: Gandhian social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday warned that he would undertake "maun-vrat" (vow of silence) if the Union agriculture ministry fails to send in writing to him the points agreed between him and the government's representatives on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Hazare had launched a fast on January 30 for demands including the appointment of Lokpal and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's report for farmers.

The renowned social activist ended his fast on February 5 after he was assured by the Union and Maharashtra governments that his demands would be fulfilled, PTI reported.

"I have not received any communication (about his demands regarding farmers) from the Union agriculture ministry about the discussions we had here in Ralegan Siddhi (his village)," Hazare told reporters.

"I am a bit frail now, but I can still undertake a vow of silence if the Union government did not convey me the points which we had discussed and agreed on through a letter," said the 81-year-old activist.

"I was expecting some communication from the Union agriculture ministry (following the talks). I broke my fast on Tuesday but till today evening, I have not received any communication. I am now suspicious of their motives," he said.

Talking about his 2011 agitation for Lokpal, Hazare slammed his former associates Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, saying: "There was a committed 'Team Anna' then which had a wider impact on national politics. Later some of them became obsessed with posts of chief minister and governor and forgot the real cause."

