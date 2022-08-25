Partha Chatterjee has been suspended from the party, cabinet and all committees of the assembly. Because he is now in jail on charges of corruption. Therefore, compared to other MLAs, his salary has decreased a lot, according to sources in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. His salary will be reduced by about 60 thousand rupees. According to Assembly sources, MLAs get salary, benefits and additional allowance by attending various committee meetings of the assembly. There are a total of 41 committees in the assembly. By attending the meetings there, MLAs can ensure the maximum monthly allowance of Rs. 60,000. MLAs are required to sit on at least two committees. Partha Chatterjee has been dismissed from all committees. So, Partha will not get that 60 thousand allowance.

According to the sources of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the MLAs get Rs. 21,870 as salary after excluding the meeting allowance of these committees. And if one MLA attends committee meetings, he gets a total salary of Rs. 82,000. Now Partha is not in any committee. So, he will get Rs 21,870 as salary. According to sources, the Trinamool Parliamentary Board has decided not to place Partha Chatterjee in any committee of the Assembly.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee takes another BIG STEP against Partha Chatterjee, TMC decides to STOP...

According to the rules of the Assembly, ministers cannot be members of any committee. Therefore, the new ministers Partha Bhowmik, Snehashis Chakraborty, Tajmul Hossain, Pradeep Majumder, Udayan Guha, Satyajit Burman and Babul Supriya dropped out. Saumen Mahapatra, Ratna De Nag, Paresh Adhikari and Humayun Kabir were placed in the assembly committee as MLAs after being dropped from the cabinet. As a result, they will get an additional 60 thousand rupees from now.