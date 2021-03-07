Another moderate earthquake jolts Ladakh, measuring 3.7 on Richter scale

Ladakh: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS confirmed that the tremblor occurred at 9:57 am. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-03-2021, 09:57:00 IST, Lat: 34.04 & Long: 79.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:40am earlier today.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning at 5:11 am a moderate earthquake shook Ladakh. The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 200 kilometres.