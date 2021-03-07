हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ladakh

Another moderate earthquake jolts Ladakh, measuring 3.7 on Richter scale

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

File photo

Ladakh: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS confirmed that the tremblor occurred at 9:57 am. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-03-2021, 09:57:00 IST, Lat: 34.04 & Long: 79.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:40am earlier today.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning at 5:11 am a moderate earthquake shook Ladakh. The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 200 kilometres. 

