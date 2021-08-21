Another setback for Congress: Tripura chief Pijush Biswas resigns from party

Agartala: In yet another setback to the opposition Congress, party`s Tripura state President Pijush Biswas on Saturday (August 21) resigned and announced to quit politics "for the time being".

Biswas, a renowned lawyer, quit the Congress six days after the All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev left the party and joined Trinamool Congress on August 16.

"I will be out of politics for the time being. I have sent my resignation letter to the Party President (interim) Sonia Gandhi today (Saturday), Biswas, who was appointed Tripura state President in December 2019 after the former state chief quit the party, told IANS.

Dev told the media in Silchar that she and Biswas over the phone have discussed the Congress` weak organisational matters and Tripura politics.

Congress sources said that Biwas was annoyed as the party high command despite repeated requests did not constitute or did not allow the state leaders to reconstitute district and block-level organisational committees.

"After 2016, the district and block level committees were either defunct or inactive. Several state committee leaders were also not active," a senior party leader told IANS refusing to be named.

Former Tripura state Congress President and Royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, who was also known to be a close friend of Rahul Gandhi, had quit the party in 2019 over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue and he subsequently formed a tribal-based party `TIPRA Motha`.

Biswas is the fifth important Congress leader in the northeastern states - Assam, Manipur and Tripura -- to quit the party in the past three months.

Four-time Congress legislator and prominent Assam tea garden leader Rupjyoti Kurmi and two-time Assam Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain had recently deserted the party and joined the BJP.

In Manipur, state party president, Govindas Konthoujam, a six-time MLA and former Minister in the Congress led government in the northeastern state, resigned from the party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party last month.

(With agency inputs)