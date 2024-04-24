NEW DELHI: In yet another tragedy for the ruling BJP, its sitting Member of Parliament from Hathras Rajveer Diler died on Wednesday due to a heart attack. According to reports, Diler passed away while undergoing treatment at the Varun Hospital in Aligarh. Rajveer Diler was rushed to the Varun Hospital on Ramghat Road for treatment after he complained of severe chest pain in the evening. He was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. Rajveer Singh Diler's mortal remains were later brought to his residence on the ITI Road. The sudden demise of the sitting BJP MP triggered a shockwave throughout the district. Diler's untimely death is a significant political loss for his party - the BJP.

Several top BJP leaders have expressed grief over his death.

2nd Tragedy For BJP In A Week

After Moradabad, this is the second major blow for the BJP within a week. BJP candidate Kunwar Suresh Singh from Moradabad passed away on the first phase of voting last Saturday

Rajveer Diler won the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the BJP ticket and became a Member of Parliament. However, Diler was not given the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time. BJP has fielded Anoop Balmiki from the Hathras Lok Sabha seat.

Rajveer Diler, 65, was elected as a legislator from the Iglas assembly seat in 2017. However, he resigned to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His father, Kishan Lal Diler, has also served as a Member of Parliament from Hathras.

Rajveer Diler was known for his clean image - the main reason behind his nomination as a BJP candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While family members and close relatives are grieving over Rajveer Diler's death, his supporters and political leaders have also started gathering at his residence to offer condolences.

Earlier this week, BJP candidate Kunwar Suresh Singh from Muradabad passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest at AIIMS Delhi after a brief illness. Suresh Singh was not very active during the election campaigning, but he had reached his Lok Sabha seat on polling day and cast his vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over his demise.