Anti-CAA protest: Delhi police files FIR against Jamia protestors

The Delhi police registered a case against unknown people in connection with Jamia protest under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR has been lodged in New Friends Colony police station under IPC sections 186, 188, 353, 332 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Earlier in the day, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) an organisation of Jamia students and alumni had taken out the march from Jamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The march began from Jamia's gate number 7. Several women were also seen raising slogans against the newly formed Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protesters, had planned to march up to Parliament House, were stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla as the police had denied them the permission to march.

Despite repeated appeals from the police and the varsity authorities, the protesters refused to end their agitation. Police said the protesters did not have earlier denied them permission for the same.

The protestors including Jamia Millia university students and residents of Jamia Nagar also got into a scuffle with police when they were being stopped from marching towards parliament.

Amid heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the university, the protesters, including several women, began their march from Jamia's gate no 7.

The CAA gives citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 to escape religious persecution in these countries.

(With ANI input)