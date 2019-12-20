Anti-CAA protests: Mobile internet services suspended in many districts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended in several districts including Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Mau, Saharanpur, Sambhal City area, Meerut, Bareily, and Ghaziabad. The decision has been taken in order to prevent the possible misuse of the internet to disturb the peace and tranquillity of these cities and create further law and order situation.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 21, in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh on Thursday said that 55 people have been arrested in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over violent protests in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and said such incidents were very sad and unfortunate.

Adityanath apprised Singh about the current situation in the state and in Lucknow - which is Singh`s Lok Sabha constituency.

Reacting to violence in Lucknow and Sambhal on Thursday, Chief Ministre Yogi Adityanath said that no one will be allowed to indulge in violence in name of protest, and warned the protesters not to break the law.

Yogi said that the government will seize properties of those found guilty of being involved in violence and compensate damage to public property, adding "I have called a meeting over this. You cant indulge in violence in name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property."

CM Yogi Adityanath also criticised the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Left for misleading the people in the name of CAA and created disharmony in the country.