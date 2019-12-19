Anti-CAA protests: Vodafone suspends internet services in Delhi

New Delhi: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel`s customer care on Thursday (December 19) informed its customers that it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the national capital following the protests against a new Citizenship Amendment Act

On its social media platform Twitter, Bharti`s customer care tweeted, "We`re complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi," adding "Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running."

Another telecom service provider Vodafone, however, also confirmed the suspension of internet services in Delhi.

Live TV

The mobile services operators took this decision as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital gained ground on Thursday, as many citizens took to Twitter complaining of “slow internet services” across ITO, sometime later Airtel confirmed suspensions of services in parts of the city.

Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the IPC in the Red Fort area and the North District in Delhi. It, however, permitted the major protests in the city — Red Fort to Shaheed Park, and Mandi House to Parliament Street.

Several people, including noted historian Ramchandra Guha and politician, were also detained on Thursday. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was detained by police at Mandi House.

Left party leaders Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and D Raja were also detained during anti-CAA protests.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has criticised the decision to shut down the internet services in the National Capital. It issued a statement, saying: "It is the democratic right of every citizen to protest peacefully against the government. Imposing #Section144 and internet shutdowns are draconian measures to muzzle citizens by a government that is terrified of hearing what Indians have to say. The BJP should be ashamed."