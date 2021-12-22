Anti-conversion bill: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says 'Full opportunity for debate' in Assembly amid Opposition criticism

New Delhi: As the anti-conversion bill was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday amid stiff opposition from the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there is full opportunity for debate when the bill will be taken up for discussion.

Notably, the "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021" provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

Many Christian bodies have opposed the bill, stating that it was against the Constitution and an attack on the secular fabric of the country. The bill proposes imprisonment up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi on Tuesday, Bommai said, "There is full opportunity for debate in the Assembly when it will be taken up for discussion. They (Opposition) were not present in the House when the Bill was presented in the House. This is not the government`s fault."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the anti-conversion bill in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, as the Assembly Speaker announced that he has allowed the government to introduce the anti-conversion bill as per the procedure, and it will be taken up for discussion on December 22.

The State Home Minister reportedly said that there is no need for anybody to live in fear due to this bill. He said the bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

Congress will oppose bill tooth and nail: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has said that his party oppose the anti-conversion bill tooth and nail. "I will tear the Bill, it is against the Constitution. We wanted to stop it before its introduction. They have to go by the majority, but the Speaker joined hands with the government. We will oppose it tooth and nail," said he in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Congress is opposing the bill tabled by the Karnataka Government and staged a walkout from the assembly. DK Shivakumar also tore the copy of the Bill inside the House.

Earlier on December 14, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the anti-conversion law is being brought to target a particular religion.

"There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let the government take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth and nail," Siddaramaiah had told media.

Belagavi Bishop Derek Fernandes has also slammed the Karnataka`s government`s proposed anti-conversion bill, terming it a hate campaign against Christians.

Yediyurappa appeals to Congress, JD(S) to pass anti-conversion bill unanimously

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to the Congress and the JD(S) legislators not to oppose the anti-religious conversion bill as it is in the interest of the nation and has to be passed unanimously.

"I request the Congress and the JD(S) leaders not to oppose the anti-conversion bill we are introducing. The bill has to be passed unanimously," Yediyurappa told reporters in Belagavi.

Stating that everyone wished to stop religious conversion, Yediyurappa appealed to the two parties not to oppose it and requested them to ensure that the law is passed unanimously, adding "There is nothing to hide in this bill. That's why I am seeking everyone's cooperation"

Denying that the BJP was politicising a sentimental issue, he said many states had introduced the bill, keeping in mind the interest of the people of the country and Karnataka was no exception.

Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) HD Kumaraswamy earlier said that his party won`t support the anti-conversion Bill in the Karnataka Assembly. Kumaraswamy told ANI, "It is not going to help anybody. They (BJP) are bringing it to do damage to certain sections of the society."

