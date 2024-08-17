Anti-Terror Operation Expert At Work: J&K DGP Designate Nalin Prabhat In Action, Meets Northern Army Commander

With Jammu and Kashmir witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks, the security forces have been on their toes. As the Union Territory is set to undergo assembly elections next month, the Centre has also appointed a new DGP who will assume charge on October 1.

On Saturday, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar met with Nalin Prabhat, the newly appointed Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, to discuss ways to strengthen coordination and security efforts between the two forces, according to an Army statement.

Nalin Prabhat, a highly decorated IPS officer, has recently been named the Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and is set to take over as the head of the force following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

The Army’s Northern Command, based in Udhampur, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief met with the Special Director General and incoming Director General of Police to offer his congratulations on the new appointment and to discuss strategies for enhancing cooperation and security measures between the Army and the police force.

The Indian Army, alongside the Jammu and Kashmir Police, reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued an order confirming Prabhat's new role, stating that he will officially assume the position of DGP for Jammu and Kashmir after Swain retires on September 30. Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

At 55, Prabhat has an impressive career history, marked by several awards, including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak. He has extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, a specialized anti-Naxal unit in Andhra Pradesh. His career also includes key positions in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), where he served as Inspector General of Operations and later as Additional Director General in the Kashmir region.

In a recent administrative change, Prabhat’s tenure as Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) was shortened to facilitate his transfer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the Union Territories cadre (AGMUT) for an initial period of three years. (With agency inputs)