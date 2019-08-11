Any misadventure will cost Pakistan dearly this time, warns J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday warned Pakistan, saying any misadventure from the neighbouring country to disrupt peace and harmony in the state will cost it dearly. Speaking exclusively to Zee News, the J&K Governor said, ''If Pakistan attempted to create any disturbance in the state, it will have to pay a heavy price for it.''

Governor Malik further said that '' the Indian armed forces fully ready to thwart any eventuality from Pakistan. If it does anything like that then we would go deep inside its territory. We will not settle the issue at the border but will be going deep inside their own territory to teach them a lesson.''

Reacting to Pakistan's announcement of downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending trade with India in wake of the Narendra Modi government's move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories, he said that ''it won't affect India.''

Attacking the Muftis and Abdullahs - two powerful political families of J&K, Malik said that he would write a letter urging the Centre to initiate a probe into their huge illegal assets.

Malik also criticised the PDP and National Conference for spreading propaganda against the Centre's move and creating an atmosphere of fear among innocent Kashmiris.

He also categorically refuted media reports about violence in J&K and mass protests against the Centre's move to scrap Article 370 ad bifurcate the state.

The J&K Governor also ridiculed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary's statement on Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 and said that Rahul Gandhi's party has lost its relevance in today's times and has no future.

The Governor assured that the abrogation of Article 370 will usher both J&K and Laddakh into a new era of peace and stability and create job opportunities for educated but jobless Kashmiri youths.

Governor Malik also extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. A statement from the Raj Bhavan said, "Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity."

“In his message of felicitations, Governor has hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known for centuries past," it said.

Malik had on Saturday reviewed preparations for the Eid celebrations and also healthcare facilities in hospitals in the city, even as National Security Advisor spent some time in Anantnag, meeting locals.

He said that the administration is preparing for Eid and ensuring that maximum facilities are provided to the people. "People should celebrate Eid without fear, and peacefully," he said.

It is to be noted that NSA Doval, who has been camping in Kashmir Valley for the past week, on Saturday visited an animal mandi in Anantnag where sheep were being sold for Monday`s Eid celebrations and interacted with the traders there.

Anantnag has been a hotbed of separatist activity.

A senior J&K Police officer had said the ground situation has improved in the Valley, and in certain areas the shops are open. Army commander Lt Gen RP Singh on Saturday visited the forward areas in Jammu and Pathankot to review operational preparedness.

Meanwhile, the Centre also termed as "completely fabricated and incorrect" a media report that claimed there was a protest by 10,000 people in Srinagar on Friday when restrictions were eased.

On Friday, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir had eased prohibitory orders to allow Friday prayers in local mosques and for people to make arrangements for Monday's Eid celebrations. The administration has lifted prohibitory orders from Jammu region, and directed schools to reopen from Saturday.

The state has been under complete lockdown for the past six days, a day before the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state.