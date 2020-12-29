AP EAMCET 2020: Web options entry commences at apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the link to submit web options entry. Those who have secured rank 1 to 60,000 and took part in the counseling process can submit their AP EAMCET 2020 web options on the official website- apeamcet.nic.in. Others can submit their online web options on December 31.

The entry for online web options is only available for two days- from December 28 and December 29 at apeamcet.nic.in.

Check the complete schedule of option entry and certificate verification schedule here:

"It is informed that Certificate verification will also be conducted as per the schedule mentioned below along with option entry. The candidates who have paid processing fee online and eligibility status in the web portal as 'not eligible' or eligible but wish to change the data can attend certificate verification during the following schedule," an official notification reads.

It added that "candidates who did not attend counselling earlier under Special category are informed that the certificate verification will be conducted only on 29- 12-2020 at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada only."

From December 29, 2020, candidates who had incomplete data, their certificate verification will be done. According to the official notice, the allotment list will be released on January 3, 2021.

It is to note that Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of APSCHE. The test is being conducted to grant admission to various candidates into various professional courses that are offered in university as well as private colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

All the eligible EAMCET candidates who have been selected will be given a chance to take admission to biotechnology, engineering, B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Tech (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech (dairy technology), B.Sc (Horticulture)/ B.Sc (Agriculture)/ B.V.Sc and AH/BFSc, and PharmaD, B.Pharmacy courses.

The AP EAMCET exams were held for admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy programmes during September-October this year. The results were announced on October 10 and the rank card for AP EAMCET was released on October 14.