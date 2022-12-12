AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling registration ends TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to apply here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is conducting the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for candidates who have passed the AP EAMCET Exam. Candidates should be aware that not only is it the last day to register and pay fees at oneapcet-sche.aptonline.in, but also that certificate verification begins today. The online payment of the processing fee for the AP EAMCET began on December 10, 2022, and the deadline to apply and finish the online payment is today, December 12, 2022. The application deadline is today, and online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres is available from today, December 12, until December 15, 2022. Once registrations and certificate verification are finished, web option submission by registered and eligible applicants will begin from December 13, 2022 through December 16, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

Visit the website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on Candidate Registration on the homepage

Enter your date of birth and AP EAMET Hall Ticket number

The registration form will appear on the screen

Fill the details, pay the fees and submit

Download the form and take a printout if needed

Candidates should be aware that after completing the option entry, the allotment of seats will be released. According to the schedule, the AP EAMCET Allotment will be issued on December 19, 2022.