topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AP EAMCET 2022 COUNSELLING

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling registration ends TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to apply here

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling registration ends today, December 12, 2022 as per the schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on eapcer-sche.aptonline.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling registration ends TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to apply here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is conducting the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for candidates who have passed the AP EAMCET Exam. Candidates should be aware that not only is it the last day to register and pay fees at oneapcet-sche.aptonline.in, but also that certificate verification begins today. The online payment of the processing fee for the AP EAMCET began on December 10, 2022, and the deadline to apply and finish the online payment is today, December 12, 2022. The application deadline is today, and online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres is available from today, December 12, until December 15, 2022. Once registrations and certificate verification are finished, web option submission by registered and eligible applicants will begin from December 13, 2022 through December 16, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on Candidate Registration on the homepage
  • Enter your date of birth and AP EAMET Hall Ticket number
  • The registration form will appear on the screen
  • Fill the details, pay the fees and submit
  • Download the form and take a printout if needed

Candidates should be aware that after completing the option entry, the allotment of seats will be released. According to the schedule, the AP EAMCET Allotment will be issued on December 19, 2022.

Live Tv

ap eamcet 2022 counsellingAP EAMCET 2022eamcet counsellingAP EAMCET counsellingap bipc eamcetap emacet counselling registrationap eamcet registrationap eamcet 2022 bipcap eamcet 2022 counselling datesap eamcet counselling datesap eamcey pharmacy counselling 2022

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections