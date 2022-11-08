AP EAMCET 2022: Special Round registration ends TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Here’s how to apply

AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is gearing up to close the registration for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for Special Round 2022 today, November 8, 2022. The schedule shows clearly that registration opened on November 7 and that it is still possible to register as of this writing. On the website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the entire timetable has been posted. Anyone who applied but was unsuccessful in one of the previous rounds of counseling can now register for the special round. They will need to register themselves first, then log in to complete the counselling form.

The AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling certificate verification is also set to begin on November 8, 2022. The verification at Help Line Centers must be finished by November 9, 2022. The APSCHE will produce and publish the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Allotment on the website after taking into account the candidates' choices.

AP EAMCET 2022 Special Round: Here’s how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website -eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on “Candidate Registration” tab

In the next step, candidates will have to get themselves registered

They should pay the fee and submit their application form

Candidates can select web options and fill in their options

Candidates should be aware that the date of the allocation has not yet been revealed. For all the most recent updates, candidates are recommended to often check the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.