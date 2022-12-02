AP EAMCET 2022 Web Counselling Schedule RELEASED at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check details here

AP EAMCET 2022: Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling schedule. The APEAPCET 2022 timetable for the M.P.C stream has been made public. Candidates can see the schedule at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official AP EAPCET website. The web counselling round is open to all qualified and eligible applicants who wish to enrol in B.Pharmacy or Pharm.D. courses. The web counselling process, which includes payment of the processing fee, registration, online certificate verification, and option entry, will take place from December 2 to December 4, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to register

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees

Your application has been submitted.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The release of the seat allocation is scheduled for December 12, 2022, while self-reporting and college reporting are both possible between December 7 and December 9, 2022. The EAPCET hall ticket number and the applicant's date of birth can be entered into the registration form.