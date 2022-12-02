topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AP EAMCET 2022

AP EAMCET 2022 Web Counselling Schedule RELEASED at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check details here

AP EAMCET 2022: The allotment of seats will be released on December 12, 2022 and self reporting and reporting at college can be done from December 7, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP EAMCET 2022 Web Counselling Schedule RELEASED at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check details here

AP EAMCET 2022: Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling schedule. The APEAPCET 2022 timetable for the M.P.C stream has been made public. Candidates can see the schedule at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official AP EAPCET website. The web counselling round is open to all qualified and eligible applicants who wish to enrol in B.Pharmacy or Pharm.D. courses. The web counselling process, which includes payment of the processing fee, registration, online certificate verification, and option entry, will take place from December 2 to December 4, 2022. 

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP EAMCET 2022; download the official schedule here

The release of the seat allocation is scheduled for December 12, 2022, while self-reporting and college reporting are both possible between December 7 and December 9, 2022. The EAPCET hall ticket number and the applicant's date of birth can be entered into the registration form.

Live Tv

AP EAMCET 2022eamcet 2022eamcet counsellingap eamcet 2022 counsellingap eamcet bipcbipc eamcet counsellingap eamcet web counselling scheduleap eamcet counselling datesbipc eamcet counselling dates 2022counselling dates for ap eamcet 2022ap eamcet counselling schedule web

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend