AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result RELEASED at cets.apsche.gov.in- Direct link to check here

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for the BiPC stream today. Candidates who registered for counselling can view and download their seat allotment results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To view the results, aspirants must enter their AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates who have been assigned seats via the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling will be required to report to their designated colleges starting tomorrow, December 20. Candidates would be asked to bring a set of documents with them when they appeared for the reporting procedure.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment order: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment order link

A new login page would open

Key in your admit card number and date of birth

Submit details and access the APSCHE login

Check and download your AP EAMCET 2022 BIPC seat allotment order

Take a print out for future references

Candidates must remember to bring a printout of the seat allotment order with them when reporting. This is to be mentioned that the candidature over the given seat would only be confirmed following a successful reporting and document verification process.