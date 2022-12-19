AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at cets.apsche.gov.in- Steps to check here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat allotment result is expected to be released today, December 19, 2022. The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment for the BiPC stream will be made available today on the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, commenced the registration procedure for the AP EAMCET 2022 on December 10, 2022.

According to the official schedule, the seat allotment outcome is likely to be announced today, December 19, 2022.Once the seat allotment is announced, candidates who have been chosen must report to their respective universities between December 20 and December 23, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment - How to check

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for BiPC Stream

A new page will open, click on the link provided for seat allotment

Search for your college and course

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future references.

If the candidates have been assigned a seat, they must print the allotment letter and bring it with them when they report. Candidates must also bring their AP EAMCET 2022 rank cards, admission cards, Class 12th marksheets, Class 10th marksheets, and other acceptable documents.