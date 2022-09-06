AP EAMCET: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 is currently underway. Today, on September 6, 2022, the AP EAPCET Round 1 Seat Allotment result is likely to be released online. Once released, the EAMCET counselling result will be available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is expected today as per the initial schedule released by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Candidates may please note that even though the option entry of EAPCET counselling was postponed, as per local media reports, this result is expected today.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

Step 1- Go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2- Tap on the link provided on the homepage to download the AP EAMCET First Seat Allotment letter 2022.

Step 3- Fill the registration number, login id and password.

Step 4- Download and print the allotment letter for further use.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the phase 1 seat allotment are eligible for the AP EAPCET choice filling and locking process. While exercising the EAPCET web options, candidates will have to select their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference.