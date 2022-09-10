AP ECET 2022 web option entry begins on cets.sche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

AP ECET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) commenced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 counselling web option entry today, September 10, 2022. Candidates can now exercise the options of the course and college on the official website--cets.sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2022 web option entry procedure

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling website - sche.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on AP EAPCET 2022 admission link

Login using credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth.

Candidates can select the desired district, college and course available on the screens.

Save the preferred colleges on the given dates and can modify them any number of times till the last date of web options.

Candidates can save the options and revisit the web options page to add/modify the option to change the order of sequence before the last date. If the exercised options are saved and not frozen, last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats. Candidates will be able to exercise the web options till September 12, 2022.