AP ICET 2022

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration begins TODAY on icet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to apply here

AP ICET 2022 Counselling registration will begin today, scroll down for application fees, steps to apply and counselling schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 Counselling registration will begin today, October 9, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP ICET Counselling Registration form 2022 on the website today. Candidates who qualified the AP ICET 2022 exam can visit the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will be required to login to the counseling website using their registration number, date of birth and other asked credentials as asked.

AP ICET Counselling: Here's how to apply 

Visit the official website

Now, on the homepage click on the registration link

Upload all the required documents

Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay the required fees.

Download and take a print out for further reference

AP ICET counselling schedule 2022

AP ICET counselling registration 2022 - 9-12 October

Verification of uploaded certificates - 10-14 October

Web options selection - 14-16 October

Change of web options - 17 October

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment - 19 October

Reporting at colleges - 20-22 October

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Fee

Candidates will be required to pay the counselling fee while registering. Candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) categories will be required to pay Rs 600.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges.

