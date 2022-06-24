AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh released the AP Intermediate result for 2022 on Wednesday, June 22. During a press conference, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the AP Inter First and Second Year 2022 Results. Candidates can obtain their AP Inter Marksheet and Scorecard, as well as information about the AP Inter Supplementary Exam Date 2022, from the AP board's official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and examresults.ap.nic.in. The Board examination was held at a number of locations across the state from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The exam was given in an offline format.

Candidates who did not pass the AP Inter examinations in 2022 may take the 2nd Year Supplementary Exam 2022. Intermediate Supplementary Exams will commence from August 3, 2022. The exams will be held in two sessions. The morning shift will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. The evening shift begins and ends at 2:30 PM and ends at 5:30 PM.

AP Inter Supplementary 2022: Exam date

The AP Intermediate board exams were held from May 6 to May 25, 2022. The online AP Inter Exam Results 2022 include information such as the result status, grades, and other details about the student.

AP Inter 1st year Results 2022- June 22, 2022

AP Inter 2nd Year Results- June 22, 2022

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022- August 3, 2022

Official website- bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022: Improvement Dates

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) published first and second year results online in June 2022. For candidates who failed the IPE May 2022 exams, the Advanced (Betterment / Improvement) Supplementary Examination will begin on August 3, 2022. The Board has released the schedule for the supply exams. This schedule is also available to students enrolled in M.P.C., Bi.P.C., C.E.C., H.E.C., M.E.C., and vocational programs.

AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022: Examination Fee

Pay would be INR 10 plus test fees of INR 490 for ordinary first-year intercollege exams and INR 680 for second-year intercollege exams. Vocational courses cost 690 and 490 INR, respectively.

Candidates who have passed the first-year exams may also sit for improvement exams. In order to do so, they must pay INR 160 for each exam they take in addition to the INR 490 exam fee.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Supplementary Exams 2022: How to download the schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website to view the BSEAP 12th Supplementary Time Table 2022.

Step 2: To obtain the Supplementary exam schedule, select AP Intermediate Matric Exam Time Table/Date 2022.

Step 3: Within 2 seconds, the Supplementary Schedules will be downloaded to your computer or mobile device.

Step 4: The Supplementary timetable for the AP 12th class for 2022 is now available.

While delivering the AP Intermediate board examination results, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that 54% of Inter first-year students passed their exams, while 61% of Inter second-year students passed.