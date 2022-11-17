AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment result RELEASED at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link to check here

AP PGCET 2022: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has declared the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result. The seat allocation results can be seen on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, for those who registered for the AP PGCET 2022 counselling. Candidates must input their hall ticket number and date of birth to get the AP PGCET seat allocation results. The colleges' self-reporting and reporting will take place from November 17 to 19. The college-by-college AP PGCET seat allocation for 2022 has also been made public by Yogi Vemana University.

Candidates can access the link on the official website and check the college-by-college seat allocation by selecting the college name and course name. The candidates' selections made throughout the counselling process are taken into account while allocating seats for the AP PGCET.

AP PGCET 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website of AP PGCET - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on AP PGCET seat allotment link.

A new login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked login credentials.

The AP PGCET allocation list will appear on the screen.

The AP PGCET 2022 counselling was held online from October 22 to November 2 after the release of the AP PGCET result. The online certificate verification took place between October 22 and November 2. From November 7 to November 14, the web option facility was accessible.