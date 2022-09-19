AP TET 2022 results TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Steps to download result here

APTET 2022: The AP TET final answer key 2022 has been released by the AP DSC on September 14, 2022. The AP TET final key 2022 PDF has been released for Paper 1 (Part A & B) and Paper 2 (Part A & B) Mathematics & Science and Social Studies subjects. As per the official schedule the APTET Result was supposed to be declared on September 14, 2022. However, candidates are still waiting for the APTET Result link to be activated on the official website – aptet.apcfss.in.The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will likely declare the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result today, 19 September. Candidates who appeared for the APTET exam 2022 will be able to check their score by logging in on the APTET result link at aptet.apcfss.in.

Candidates are informed that Manabadi is also expected to host this APTET results link for everyone. As per last updates, the Manabadi TET Results 2022 AP will be available at the same time as the official website and hence, in case the latter goes down, candidates will be able to download their score cards from Manabadi.

APTET result 2022: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the APTET 2022 scorecard.

Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button.

APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save for future reference.

AP TET 2022 response sheet from exams held from August 6 to 21 was released on the official website on August 24, 2022.