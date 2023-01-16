Aparna Yadav's special birthday wish for 'Bhabhi Ji' Dimple Yadav. See Pic

Samajwadi Party MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday. Her birthday was celebrated at the Samajwadi Party office, and many leaders wished her on the special day. One special wish was from Dimple Yadav's sister-in-law and BJP leader Aparna Yadav. BJP leader Aparna Yadav congratulated Dimple Yadav on her birthday in a special way with a picture.

Aparna Yadav shared an old picture with Dimple Yadav and wrote, "Many birthday greetings and best wishes to respected Dimple Bhabhi Ji."

Apart from this, Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav congratulated Dimple Yadav. He shared eight pictures of her during the Mainpuri by-election and wrote, "Countless birthday greetings and best wishes to Honorable MP of Mainpuri respected Dimple Yadav."

Dimple Yadav MP was elected as MP from Mainpuri after the demise of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya also congratulated Dimple Yadav on her birthday. While congratulating Dimple Yadav on her birthday, Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh wrote that many birthday wishes to the respected person who defined faith, if you are there then we are.