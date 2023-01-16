topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
APARNA YADAV

Aparna Yadav's special birthday wish for 'Bhabhi Ji' Dimple Yadav. See Pic

Aparna Yadav shared an old picture with Dimple Yadav and wrote, "Many birthday greetings and best wishes to respected Dimple Bhabhi Ji." 

Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aparna Yadav's special birthday wish for 'Bhabhi Ji' Dimple Yadav. See Pic

Samajwadi Party MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday. Her birthday was celebrated at the Samajwadi Party office, and many leaders wished her on the special day. One special wish was from Dimple Yadav's sister-in-law and BJP leader Aparna Yadav. BJP leader Aparna Yadav congratulated Dimple Yadav on her birthday in a special way with a picture. 

Aparna Yadav shared an old picture with Dimple Yadav and wrote, "Many birthday greetings and best wishes to respected Dimple Bhabhi Ji." 

Apart from this, Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav congratulated Dimple Yadav. He shared eight pictures of her during the Mainpuri by-election and wrote, "Countless birthday greetings and best wishes to Honorable MP of Mainpuri respected Dimple Yadav." 

Dimple Yadav MP was elected as MP from Mainpuri after the demise of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya also congratulated Dimple Yadav on her birthday. While congratulating Dimple Yadav on her birthday, Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh wrote that many birthday wishes to the respected person who defined faith, if you are there then we are.

Live Tv

Aparna YadavDimple YadavDimple Yadav BirthdayDharmendra Yadav

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?