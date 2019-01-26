हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
aqua line

Aqua Line, connecting Noida to Greater Noida, witnesses 11,625 passengers on day 1

Though the Aqua Line was inaugurated on Friday, it was opened for public on Saturday, with curtailed timings from 10 am to 5 pm, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) told PTI.

Aqua Line, connecting Noida to Greater Noida, witnesses 11,625 passengers on day 1

NOIDA: The Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which was inuagurated on Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saw a total ridership of 11,625 passengers on day one.

Though the Aqua Line was inaugurated on Friday, it was opened for public on Saturday, with curtailed timings from 10 am to 5 pm, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) told PTI.

"Total ridership on the metro line stood at 11,625, with the highest number of passengers boarding from Pari Chowk and Depot Stations (also the terminus station at one end) in Greater Noida," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.

"Overall 266 smart cards and 11,440 QR-coded paper tickets were purchased by the passengers on day one," he added, saying the sales of cards and tickets fetched the NMRC Rs 3.60 lakh.

The metro card is built as per the national common mobility card initiative of the Central government. The card could be used for NMRC-run city buses, parkings and online shopping, is being sold for Rs 100, noted Upadhyay.

"Total 64 trips were made by the metros between the two terminus stations of Depot (in Greater Noida) and Sector 51 (in Noida), covering a distance of 1,906 km," he said.

The NMRC said the highest ridership was witnessed at Pari Chowk, Alpha, Depot, and Delta stations in Greater Noida, and Sectors 51, 137, 76, 101 and 50 stations, while the lowest ridership was witnessed at Noida's Sector 147, 146 and 144 metro stations.

"The metro services maintained a 100 per cent punctuality during its run today," Upadhyay said. 

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
aqua lineaqua line metroAqua Line day 1Aqua Line Noida Greater Noida
Next
Story

Leading Assam Rifles' all-women contingent honour and pride: Major Khushboo Kanwar

Must Watch

Jammu & Kashmir: Stone pelters target school bus in Ganbderbal district