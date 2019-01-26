Aqua Line, connecting Noida to Greater Noida, witnesses 11,625 passengers on day 1

NOIDA: The Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which was inuagurated on Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saw a total ridership of 11,625 passengers on day one.

Though the Aqua Line was inaugurated on Friday, it was opened for public on Saturday, with curtailed timings from 10 am to 5 pm, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) told PTI.

"Total ridership on the metro line stood at 11,625, with the highest number of passengers boarding from Pari Chowk and Depot Stations (also the terminus station at one end) in Greater Noida," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.

"Overall 266 smart cards and 11,440 QR-coded paper tickets were purchased by the passengers on day one," he added, saying the sales of cards and tickets fetched the NMRC Rs 3.60 lakh.

The metro card is built as per the national common mobility card initiative of the Central government. The card could be used for NMRC-run city buses, parkings and online shopping, is being sold for Rs 100, noted Upadhyay.

"Total 64 trips were made by the metros between the two terminus stations of Depot (in Greater Noida) and Sector 51 (in Noida), covering a distance of 1,906 km," he said.

The NMRC said the highest ridership was witnessed at Pari Chowk, Alpha, Depot, and Delta stations in Greater Noida, and Sectors 51, 137, 76, 101 and 50 stations, while the lowest ridership was witnessed at Noida's Sector 147, 146 and 144 metro stations.

"The metro services maintained a 100 per cent punctuality during its run today," Upadhyay said.

(with agency inputs)