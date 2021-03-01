हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Supreme Court hearing

Are you willing to marry her: SC asks man accused of raping minor girl

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the accused if he would marry the woman who was allegedly repeatedly raped by him as a minor. "Are you willing to marry her”, was the question posed to the government public servant on Monday (March 1). 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the accused if he would marry the woman who was allegedly repeatedly raped by him as a minor. "Are you willing to marry her”, was the question posed to the government public servant on Monday (March 1). 

While hearing the plea for bail filed by a technician in Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company Ltd, who is also an accused in the rape case of a minor girl and faces charges under the severe POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde aksed him if he would marry the girl who accused him of raping her. 

The accused replied that he is already married and he was asked to seek regular bail from the concerned court.

The bench also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

“If you are willing to marry her then we can consider it, otherwise you will go to jail. We are not forcing you to marry,” the bench asked. 

After registering the query posed by the judges, the counsel of the petitioner added that the accused was initially willing to marry the girl but she had refused. Now he is already married to someone else.

After the counsel added that the accussed is a public servant, the bench said, “You should have thought this before seducing and raping the girl. You knew that you are a government servant.” “You apply for regular bail. We will stay arrest,” the bench added.

As the charges are yet to be framed against the accused, the apex court granted him protection from arrest for four weeks.

