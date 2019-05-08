close

Indian Army

Army, Assam Police apprehends KLO terrorist in Tinsukia

The Eastern Command of the Army tweeted that the terrorist was arrested on May 6 (Monday) and several items recovered from him.

In a major blow to terrorists in northeastern India, the Army in a joint operation with the Assam police apprehended a Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) terrorist in Tinsukia. The Eastern Command of the Army tweeted that the terrorist was arrested on May 6 (Monday) and several items recovered from him.

The person, along with the recovered items, has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

In a tweet, the Eastern Command said, "#NEOps #IndianArmy unit in a joint operation with police apprehended a SS Sgt Maj, KLO cadre from Tinsukia, Assam on 06 May. The individual along with recovered items has been handed over to police for further investigation."

The KLO is a terrorist organisation who want a separate Kamtapur nation comprising of ten districts.

