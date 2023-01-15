topStoriesenglish
Army Day | Every Indian will always be grateful to our soldiers: President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes

Army Day is observed to mark Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over as first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Army Day | Every Indian will always be grateful to our soldiers: President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes

New Delhi: On the occasion of Army Day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 15, 2023) lauded the Indian Army.

While Murmu said that the Indian Army soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, Modi said they have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

ALSO READ | Indian Army Day 2023 parade shifted out of Delhi for first time

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," President Murmu said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi took to his official Twitter account and said, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers."

"They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he added.

Army Day is observed to mark Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over as first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

