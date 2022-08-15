Two year-old Army sniffer dog Axel, who was shot dead by terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district will be honoured by the Indian government for his bravery. The government featured Axel's name in the list of ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ for this year's gallantry awards ahead of Independence Day on Monday.

Axel is amongst the list of 42 ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ that recognises distinguished and meritorious service. Mention-in-Despatches lies above other appreciation awards such as the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card that the canines usually receive.

Axel will be honoured with the highest bravery award that an army dog has received in recent times for their involvement in a counter-insurgency operation.

The two-year-old German Shephard Army dog was serving in the 26 Army Dog Unit when he sacrificed himself in the line of duty. Reportedly, Axel had joined the unit in December last year only.