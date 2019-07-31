Army warns against fraudsters using fake letters claiming to provide direct entry into Indian Army

The Army on Wednesday issued a warning to the people against fraudsters who are using fake letters claiming to provide direct entry into the Indian Army. Some people have also been, according to the Army. The Army has asked people to be careful and not fall for such trap and deceit.

