Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested: Here's how netizens reacted

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday (November 4) morning. 

Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested: Here&#039;s how netizens reacted

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday (November 4) morning. According to Mumbai Police Arnab has been arrested in connection with an old abetment to suicide case. 

The senior journalist has been arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. A Mumbai Police official said that an architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the arrest of Arnab Goswami and tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this."

Several netizens also condemned Mumbai Police's move to arrest Arnab Goswami with many taking to Twitter to vent their anger.

Arnab Goswami claimed that Mumbai Police physically assaulted him while trying to arrest him. Republic TV reported around 10 policemen entered Arnab's house and "pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out".

Arnab GoswamiArnab arrestedMumbai Police
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai Police
