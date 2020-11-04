Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested: Here's how netizens reacted

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday (November 4) morning. According to Mumbai Police Arnab has been arrested in connection with an old abetment to suicide case.

The senior journalist has been arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. A Mumbai Police official said that an architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the arrest of Arnab Goswami and tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this."

Several netizens also condemned Mumbai Police's move to arrest Arnab Goswami with many taking to Twitter to vent their anger.

As disgraceful as the assault & arrest of #ArnabGoswami is (on a previously closed 2018 case), the cowardly — indeed complicit — silence of other media houses is equally condemnable. They will be held to account where it matters by their viewers & readers — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) November 4, 2020

I am heading to Mumbai to stand with my brother #ArnabGoswami. This is a black day for India's democracy. This is a black day for India's free speech. We don't need the psudos of the world , I request people of India to stand tall with #Arnab. Emergency in Mh. #justiceforArnab — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 4, 2020

Must say this today. #ArnabGoswami and Sameet Thakkar episode should teach an important lesson to those who speak out against jihadi-commie-‘liberal’ ecosystem: You are completely on your own.

No party, politician, or media will come to your help when you need them. — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 4, 2020

This is shocking @MumbaiPolice have treated Ajmal Kasab with far more respect than they are treating @thakkar_sameet and #ArnabGoswami and I don’t know what @BJP4India is doing at the back end, but the perception battle is lost. @AmitShah @JPNadda @Sunil_Deodhar @blsanthosh. — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami raised his voice to bring justice to the saints of Palghar. I am with #ArnabGoswami — Yogi Balaknath (@MahantBalaknath) November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami claimed that Mumbai Police physically assaulted him while trying to arrest him. Republic TV reported around 10 policemen entered Arnab's house and "pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out".