Arrange special trains for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray urges Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (April 21) said that if the Centre is anticipating a spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases between April 30 and May 15 then it must take steps to arrange special trains in order to allow the migrant workers, stuck in Maharashtra, to leave for their native places.

The Maharashtra CM urged the Centre to issue guidelines in this regard by Apil end. "If the Central government is anticipating a rise in transmission of COVID-19 between April 30 and May 15, then it must consider if it can utilise the time at hand to arrange for special trains to send them back home and issue guidelines about this by April-end," said Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Office in a statement.

If the Central Government is anticipating a rise in the transmission of the virus between April 30 and May 15, then it must consider if it can utilise the time at hand to arrange for special trains to send them back home and issue guidelines about this by April-end. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2020

Thackeray also said that the state government is providing food, shelter and medical assistance to around 6 lakh migrant workers who are currently living in relief camps set up across Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra CM also noted that as majority of migrant workers are staying away from their families, the current situation is proving tough for them. "Approximately 6 lakhs migrant labourers are being provided with food, shelter and medical assistance in relief camps, set up across Maharashtra by the government. However, in such times staying away from their homes and families is taking a toll on them," the CMO added.

Approximately 6 lakh migrant labours are being provided with food, shelter & medical assistance in relief camps setup across Maharashtra by the Government. However, in such times staying away from their homes & families is taking a toll on them. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2020

It may be recalled that on April 18 over one lakh migrant sugarcane workers were allowed by the Maharashtra government to go back to their villages after a medical check-up. The Maharashtra government had directed the sugar factory owners to make the arrangements for the travel and food of these worlkers.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India due to coronavirus with 5,218 COVID-19 patients.