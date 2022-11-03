‘ARREST me, IF...’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren makes SIGNIFICANT remark on ED summon

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on November 3, 2022, indirectly targeted the central government of using probe agencies against him and said, “If I've committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?” He also said that the BJP government is using the agencies in wrongful ways. This comes after Enforcement Directorate summoned Jharkhand CM to appear before its Ranchi-based office today in connection with the illegal mining case.

Soren further accused the BJP government, which has been defeated four times in the state, of being "frightened" of "Jharkhandis," as evident by using ED against him, especially when he was engaged in an event in Chhattisgarh. “I've been summoned by ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I've committed a crime that big, come & arrest me. Why the questioning? Security near ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?” he said. "This is their frustration. Every single voter of Jharkhand will give a reply to the opposition," he added.

This is their frustration. Every single voter of Jharkhand will give a reply to the opposition," he added.

Brushing off the claims of illegal activities in mining case, Soren said, "We have not done anything yet. Jab Jharkhandi apni cheezo pe utar aayega, toh wo din door nahi jahaan aap logon ko yahaan sar chhupaane ka mauka bhi nahi milega." (When Jharkhandi gets to his feet, the day will come when you will not be able to conceal your head here.)

Attacking the BJP government, Soren also said, "We have identified a few external gangs in the state who are not letting the state's Adivasis stand on their feet. This state will have the rule of Jharkhandis and not external forces. BJP will be wiped off in the upcoming Lok Sabha & Assembly polls."

Earlier, Jharkhand Bhartiya Janta Party president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Enforcement Directorate to summon Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and said that the law is equal for all.

"The law agency is doing its job. The one who has committed an economic offence cannot escape the law. The chief minister had allotted illegal mines in his name and the entire Jharkhand is well aware of this scam," Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash said.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey responded to the ED summons by saying, "ED will work." If there is an injustice, we will go to court. I'm not sure if ED can summon CM. If this is the case, CM will respond after consulting with legal experts. Is summoning him for those allegations legal? If this is the case, PM should be summoned in several cases. It's political vendetta."

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, including his political aide and MLA Pankaj Mishra. On July 8, the ED raided Mishra and his alleged associates in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa in Jharkhand, covering 19 locations in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

(With ANI inputs)

