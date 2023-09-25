Arshdeep Singh AKA Arsh Dala: Canada-based Khalistani Terrorist Who Owns Grim Record

The ongoing discourse regarding unverified allegations of the involvement of Indian operatives in the assassination of designated Khalistani militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar has reignited concerns about extremist activities within Canada. One individual of particular interest in this context is Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala, who departed India in July 2020. He has been identified in a dossier compiled by Indian intelligence agencies as one of the key figures associated with pro-Khalistani groups operating from Canada.

Who Is Arshdeep Singh Alias Arsh Dala?

Arshdeep Singh, aged 27, hails originally from Dalla village in Punjab's Moga district. He has been residing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, along with his wife and young daughter. His history is marked by involvement in numerous criminal activities and affiliations with extremist organizations, notably the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He possesses a passport issued by the Jalandhar Regional Passport Office on September 1, 2017, valid until August 31, 2027. Additionally, he has established connections with the Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. Recently, Arsh Dala's associate, Sukhdool Singh, who was wanted in India, met his demise in Winnipeg, Canada.

Cases Against Arshdeep Singh AKA Arsh Dala

Arsh Dala became actively involved in these activities in 2020, primarily engaging in activities such as financing, organizing terrorist cells, coordinating the procurement of weapons from across the border, and planning specific assassinations in Punjab. According to a report by HT, Dala has a more extensive history of violence than the deceased KTF leader, Nijjar.

Arsh Dala and Hardeep Singh Nijjar formed a three-member KTF unit responsible for the assassination of Tejinder, also known as Pinka, the owner of the Sunshine Clothes Store in Moga. In 2022, he collaborated with Nijjar once more to establish a four-member KTF cell tasked with executing grenade attacks.

Dala was also implicated in the murder of Manohar Lal, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, and the plotting of an attack on a Hindu priest. He partnered with gang members Bikram Brar and Goldy Brar to form a four-member KTF group with the aim of distributing pistols and magazines.

In 2022, he established a seven-member KTF module with the objective of targeting Pritpal Singh Bobby, an immigration consultant based in Mohali. He is alleged to have played a role in the creation of a module with ties to Pakistan's ISI, aimed at planning terrorist attacks leading up to Independence Day.