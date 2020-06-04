Artist from Bihar's Chhapra makes sand art seeking justice for dead Kerala elephant

The killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala has triggered nationwide outrage, with people calling it a painful incident that has put humanity to shame. Sand artist Ashok from Bihar's Chhapra portrayed the dead animal along with Lord Ganesha.

Ashok drew the art with the hope that the culprits are brought to the book and that the deceased animal gets justice. The art has been made at Seedhi Ghat in Chhapra.

The incident took place in Palakkad district where the elephant had entered into a village in search of food, but some unruly people fed her a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers.

The elephant suffered serious injuries on its tongue and mouth and it died after spending three days in pain and agony.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged against unidentified people in connection with this matter. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that a preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the act.