New Delhi: A testament to resilience, Arunima Sinha's life story radiates with remarkable determination. Despite the devastating loss of her leg in a tragic train incident, she steadfastly refused to let her limitations define her. Fueled by an unwavering spirit, she achieved the extraordinary feat of becoming the first female amputee to conquer both Mount Everest and Mount Kilimanjaro. Her journey stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, demonstrating that the human spirit can triumph over seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Born on July 20, 1989, in Lucknow, Arunima faced adversity from a young age. With her father serving in the Indian Army and her mother employed in the health department, she experienced hardship early on, compounded by the loss of her father. Despite these challenges, her passion for volleyball drove her to excel, becoming a seven-time Indian volleyball player with aspirations of joining the paramilitary forces.

The pivotal moment in Arunima's life came with a call letter from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), fulfilling her dream of serving her country. However, fate took a cruel turn on April 12, 2011, when she encountered a horrific ordeal aboard the Padmavati Express. Attacked by robbers during her journey to Delhi for a CISF exam, Arunima's resistance led to a brutal retaliation, resulting in her being thrown from the speeding train. Subsequently, she suffered the loss of her leg below the knee as another train passed by, leaving her injured and alone on the tracks.

Despite the agonizing ordeal and the challenges that followed, including rats chewing on her injured leg and multiple injuries requiring amputation and spinal cord fractures, Arunima refused to succumb to despair. Supported by medical treatment and provided with a prosthetic leg, she found renewed determination inspired by the resilience of others, notably cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

With unwavering resolve, Arunima embarked on a seemingly impossible journey, setting her sights on conquering Mount Everest. Enlisting the support of mountaineering experts and drawing inspiration from trailblazers like Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to summit Everest, she commenced her training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and TATA Steel Adventure.

Against all odds, on May 21, 2013, Arunima Sinha achieved her monumental goal, reaching the summit of Mount Everest. Her ascent, taking 52 days, defied expectations and left an indelible mark on history. In a poignant gesture, she left a message on the snow, paying tribute to her inspirations Shankara Bhagawan and Swami Vivekananda. Her triumph stands as a testament to the power of resilience, proving that with courage and determination, even the tallest mountains can be conquered.