Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena Among AAP Leaders Detained During ITO Protest

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court, with a panel of three judges, is set to consider Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case tied to the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal’s counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, urgently requested a hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The CJI directed Singhvi to present his plea to a bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Singhvi promptly approached Justice Khanna’s court and presented the case. Justice Khanna announced that a three-judge bench would soon convene to hear Kejriwal’s plea. Following his arrest by the ED, Kejriwal appealed to the Supreme Court late on Thursday.

Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor policy scandal, tensions have escalated, with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announcing nationwide protests outside BJP offices on Friday. The Delhi CM will be produced before the PMLA court today around 2.30 pm. As part of security arrangements, the police have closed all roads leading to the AAP headquarters, currently allowing no cars and only pedestrians on the road. The AAP has summoned all its office-bearers, ministers and councillors to the office headquarters.

Follow Live Updates On Delhi Chief Minister's Arrest:

11:40: "We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to carry out his official work. Kejriwal's family has been put under house arrest," AAP Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says after his detention.

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police at ITO in Delhi, during the party protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal



"...We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to… pic.twitter.com/spScHX44Qi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

11:20: Several AAP workers, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena

detained during their protest at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.